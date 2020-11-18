Transcript for Small businesses struggle as 2nd COVID-19 wave hits

Now some businesses are especially worried as we move into the holiday season usually they're most profitable time of year. So what can be done to bring our virtual roundtable Melinda anger senate president. Of contestants group also known as the small biz lady and Kevin O'Leary investor in shark tank co host also known. As mr. wonderful and good afternoon to you both thanks for being here. I Kevin weeks about a month ago had a this latest Hogan surgeon at that time. You were against a new round of PPP loans not to Wear in this surge and seeing states imposing curfews and lock downs has changed your position at all. You know I'm not haven't changed my position at all I don't think the PPP was particularly successful are I think 30% or was wasted. That but I am not against providing support and in the way I would prefer to see it done because I now much more visibility. I'm like fifty plus companies and I'm an investor owner and I would like to see more unemployment insurance support for the next fourteen months right out of the at the actual employee level. We've done a lot of dislocation going on in various industries for example. I don't believe business travel will ever return to what it was in my own companies are planning to slash. Here's entertainment extends even after their vaccine is. We're organized we're going to be cutting those back 20% because we don't need to travel. As much anymore to do sales you don't need to slides and buyers don't want to grab expands so the economy is changing. But jury has changed I would like to see the government's support employees. So I don't need more money for businesses are gonna fail I don't want us on the movie theater chain I don't want us on the shareholders of an airline. Let them go bankrupt that's OK it's important to do that so these assets get put in better hands but the employees I wanna take care of them. So mysterious package I'm looking for. On the change perhaps after January 20. Would be a giant unemployment stimulus package. Signature injury or have directly and employees reporting month period. 450 dollars probably. Com or be mean he would be a minimum number but I think that's we're gonna get. Melinda what do you think your advice people on starting and sustaining small businesses what do you think they need from the federal government. And disagree more beer. In. This isn't actionable ball business knew how. As we certainly additional unemployment and transported 41. And I've been out of business bonds and then. Program. Under ten million in revenue. Edu I don't remember those numbers though well. We. Paul's mall big US. Under a million in revenue and that would compete he has it was done. Well not. Businesses it. The than it was gobbled up on money and our. Goal. I want to know. It was bill. Main street small business because that would be. Without your eye with news endless. It you know and others in his money you know dried up what they think he's glad that it looks as these and study eighty. I'm so. Help small business and beige is. And only unique. In what it Kevin the holiday season is upon a semi network. First Sears Roebuck his whole community is oh career back in the day and holiday shopping. There's a huge boost that come into the entire economy it still is this year so different is there anything. Businesses can do to adapt right now to make holiday shopping. Work for them all this year. I had very good news they already happened Sally percent of my company's of them when I called the great American digital Pettit. And that because retail brands also are heard some cases closed down. Can't move to direct consumer models so you know in March. When all my companies were losing money now here we are in November 80% are actually ahead of schedule. In free cash flow so I'm very optimistic that we don't actually need to pick winners and losers anymore great entrepreneurial spirit is going to survive. We have the light at the end of the tunnel would vaccines we have to make the assumption. It's 50% of the population be inoculated within let's call 812 months which would be great I think that will happen. The problem with trying to pick winners and having the government on every business large or small it is. That's not what markets do it doesn't work that well because you end up finding a lot of zombie companies that are going to die anyway. Because consumers' preferences and changed. And therefore you'd be much better to help employees find new jobs and viable companies which is why I really promote the idea of no more he EP but a lot more unemployment insurance. I think they'll be more efficient I watch the DPP loans I have lots of different accounts of completely wasted money. They poured into companies that are going to die anyways. That's really unfair to me is a taxpayer and unfair to my children have to pay that burden. I don't want the government picking winners and losers we have a great entrepreneurial spirit in this country it will survive. And it'll be stronger when this is over. So the actual season were getting into its very good for 80% of small business. My guess is 20% of businesses will fail because they have to die consumers don't want them anymore and that's okay get over. Melinda are you saying that are you seeing that kind of a day digital pivot and small business small business sector some. Are able to make activity and some aren't. Didn't get an early lead and now. Isn't that as a means there's a lot of he's got. A great job. Bogey at want to remind you wore on my book war and the hybrid model here's a big. Al. And doing one life stale as well have been a lot of Indonesian there are people who develop you know should I know people that eLearning businesses are booming. Yeah. Whites when he's going to beat her here. My. Low. Not because the world doesn't need them anymore and yeah and really begins and under are at all they bet you know a lot of businesses have been a lot and you know or Aaron that went on the first three months endemic in all and everybody what they're. One of their money and certainly there was some organizations calling it barbaric or thirty. People. To but urged the 67 months he's gone all. That is not is that what it went. As low and you will. It is another thing that he's been well interns. Now. We need too broad. Britain may or may well do you not get credit or is going to be any woman who. Mix and and altered unique things we need to look at because honestly to meet. Is going to be the real. People who are trying to rebuild eating well. You know post are yeah. Melinda out of scene of this conversation around the need for aid is going to be a continuing one but the bottom line is right now these companies aren't getting it so what's your advice to the companies who don't want to end up being one of those businesses who die right now what can they do. While there waiting for this help that may never come. I. We need to be helping think about a business break one of the things I've been advised. From using amber important. I'm Bora. In the number one. US what do you due in your lower. Your inventory or your rock jury or even your employees. Can you can't why. Can you ate humble. Beginnings and a more and you know you better. Magee is not about your needs right now about your customers you your agent how to. It you know. Remodeled. What you need to modify. And meet today's budget the eagle is that. Eight and thinks it's not know in might be willing to eight were. You can provide at a lower price point. Doesn't have you are losing all of that margin. On bulls are. He has power to another and how I want this is arson think about. There are not Smart. Mr. Were and what you need to you bringing your business. When we have priced their biggest one thing about doing more doing. No. I do want. And it is but where bars and remember you're a huge change Yorkers. Not to worry about setting a goal and you're not to achieve that goal sometimes you need to think about isn't the what do you want and we're know what would you do. That may come when that new innovative solution. World auto buyer. Innovating in adapting it sounded at least doing Kevin can agree. On that Kevin O'Leary Melinda Emerson thank you so much for being here we appreciate your time we appreciate the discussion thank you both. You're.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.