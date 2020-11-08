Small businesses still struggling with Paycheck Protection Program

More
ABC News’ Alex Presha looks at a minority-owned small business in Washington, D.C. having difficulty with securing a PPP loan.
3:12 | 08/11/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Small businesses still struggling with Paycheck Protection Program

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:12","description":"ABC News’ Alex Presha looks at a minority-owned small business in Washington, D.C. having difficulty with securing a PPP loan.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"72297375","title":"Small businesses still struggling with Paycheck Protection Program","url":"/US/video/small-businesses-struggling-paycheck-protection-program-72297375"}