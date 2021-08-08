Transcript for Smoke from western wildfires blankets Denver

You hike typically really beautifully get it right now from here today you can hardly see that's the more air quality tilt. It is here there have been a total of 47 days with an ozone health warning. Last year there were a total of 43 breeding an ozone can damage or lungs cause intense pain coughing shortness of breath even broke irritation. Question how do you states they despite all of this. Experts say asks like this one are your best bet. The higher quality masks that that the N ninety five's Ian term that I think many of us are now familiar with. Can the of some benefit for the particulate matter portion. Unfortunately there's not Egan you know about the ozone a gas and even ask like this won't protect you stop you for breeding and that's why experts recommend staying indoors as much as possible. Our health as worsening as our air collision or accident is increasing as merry. Perfectly healthy people are developing respiratory conditions. So what do you do to help the situation just a little bit more you can write laughs you can carp Walt. You can avoid pumping gas during the day that only creates warrants.

