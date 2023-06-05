Sonic boom rattles nation’s capital in intercept of small jet

Plus, tensions are rising between the U.S. and China, and the race for the White House continues to grow as more candidates join the race.

June 5, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live