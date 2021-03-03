Transcript for ‘Soul of a Nation’ | Episode 2 airs Tuesday at 10|9c on ABC

Yes that can't. Tuesday night when sold them things. Real power will be great I see the tears in his eyes when he started black lives there. Did you ever imagine some sense yes. Quiet. In Indianapolis. The real stories. Real comes to teach us in for being you what's it like. The Iran people who really feel like hey I understand you like and we're all here for like common goal we read the soul of the nation. Got everything to sneak into. It down and things are about to ignite when her give this special perform. Tuesday night Tim Johnson two point eight BC it's all old clothes and of the nation and really. Our nation horrible thing this is com. And I hope you'll watch soul of the nation how much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.