Soul of a Nation Presents: ‘Black in Vegas’ | Wednesday 10/9c on ABC

In honor of Black History Month, ABC News looks at the history of Black entertainers in Las Vegas and celebrates artists now ruling the strip. Featuring Usher, Mariah Carey, Janet Jackson and more.

January 27, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live