Soul of a Nation presents ‘Mi Gente | Groundbreakers & Trailblazers’

It’s a celebration! Gloria Estefan with Maria Elena Salinas, David Ortiz and Diego Luna celebrate Hispanic culture in this all-new special. Watch Wednesday night at 10/9c on ABC and stream on Hulu.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live