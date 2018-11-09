Transcript for Southeast evacuates ahead of Hurricane Florence

Our top story of course is hurricane Florence barreling. Towards the eastern seaboard in the Atlantic ran out any category four storm. There are mandatory evacuations in. Three states and millions of Americans are preparing. For what could be the most catastrophic hurricane. To hit the eastern seaboard in decades want to start off with rob Marciano he's in right Phil beats North Carolina and rob. Town officials they're just now issuing mandatory evacuations looks like they might go into effect tomorrow morning. That's right now and at that time will be will be pulling back office speech because we do expect a significant storm surge and and we talking about category four or even category three for that matter wins. You don't want to be anywhere near that so this is a situation to be tasters who no doubt about that is all already over a million people within the evacuations zone and that number just gonna go higher and higher. As we go throughout the day to day the center of Florence. But not at a mile that way I and it's adding. In this direction and it's doing so rapidly. Although the timing of it has slowdown just a little bit B. Center of it. You can CBI. A 130 mile an hour winds come down ten miles an hour raft off vote the last advisory kind of goes through these cycles we expected to. Re strengthen throughout the day today the forecast track. Have really hasn't changed a whole lot. And don't pay taxes so much maligned because by time this thing gets the coastline the timing is is probably around midnight. Thursday night it's up early Friday morning. But will be feeling the effects here Thursday morning without a doubt and and they'll be a good ten at twelve hours. I headed a storm at least ten hours ahead of its normal we'll see tropical storm force went because the wind field. It is tropical storm force winds are a 150. Miles outside the center. And then hurricane force winds are almost a hundred miles Whitewater is going to be O all of a large large. Storm that will hit the brakes went to get on shore. Up Friday morning. Into Saturday and then we look at we're looking at a catch dropped rain event potentially inland that includes folks in Virginia. A Maryland maybe West Virginia as well could see over twenty inches of rain. Can't argue watches are now off for much of South Carolina including Charleston. And all of the coastline of North Carolina up through Virginia Beach and and or our Virginia border. But Virginia and Virginia Beach they're gonna get some serious win with this system as well so. Gary go. Another nice day hearing on rights to of the experts that you would know there's a hurricane out there just yet but there was one and we know it's coming in the forecast and fortunately remains the same. I know I sound like you're getting everybody prepared rob and we appreciate that I would ask you some of the models this morning said that hurricane was going through what they call. An eye wall replacement cycles and some of the models eye of the hurricane wasn't really as visible and as prominent as sometimes it is and that. Once that's done we can actually see this thing speed up mean could we see it be a cat fight for a little bit and then dropped out and. Not out of the question. He's eye wall replacement cycles you speak got they they occur. Within mature hurricanes in we have one now we he had won pretty quickly this thing rapidly intensify got to. Academy Couri for status would barely bats yesterday. And so we've been at that and typically -- happen as Sylvia. More thunderstorms that kind of begin to form around the outside part of the guy. And those kind of squash that thunderstorm in the inside part of the act and that it will get as a replacement. Of the I wall that take several hours or do we see some weakening. And and strengthening after that and and the forecast from the National Hurricane Center. In their discussion at eleven and says just that this afternoon tonight we expect be re strengthening. To a 140 may be 150 mile an hour winds to get to category five status were dot we need 157. Mile an hour went so that's a significant job. May get there may not doesn't matter when you talk about for a five year landfall. That is damaging winds that can take down significant structures and that's why everyone is being told to get back off the beach and a. Appear rocking and I know where you're at you mentioned this morning that you're sort it's actually surrounded by water because you've got the ocean but there's some inland water as well on so. If this hurricane kind of stalls on slows down as you mention and then just starts to dump rain how problematic has this real. While it's problematic for everybody. Here we are more concerned about storm surge from the ocean coming this way heading up against Jews and on the other side. Of the Jews or. A sound an inner coastal waterway and a river so and that's the case really across much the Tidewater. Of North Carolina and it's that way you. Quite often across of the low country of South Carolina so you get it you get the search kind of bomb both sighed as a storm comes in. And then leaves inland areas that Piedmont the mountain areas. That's where you get beat the rainfall that's freshwater flooding and I know we we we always do our coverage at least start from along the beach. To be at the forefront when that when the storm comes in and the most visible signs in the beginning are the wind and the ways that you see on the beach but. With without fail the number one killer from from hurricanes. Is inland flooding so we need to make that point that folks who live in Lehman's North Carolina Virginia West Virginia Maryland. Especially areas that have been saturated with rain this summer it's been a very wet summer these areas are gonna flood. I just a matter how bad so dated folks in the need to pay attention to sure. Wow rob thank you so much for highlighting that incredibly important when we appreciate it.

