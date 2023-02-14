Spy balloon inflates tensions between China, US

ABC News’ Jay O’Brien and retired Gen. Doug Lute break down the latest developments after U.S. jets shot down a Chinese spy balloon.

February 14, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live