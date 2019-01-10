What are ‘stand your ground’ laws?

More
Laws referred to as "stand your ground" and the "Castle Doctrine" have been passed in more than 22 states since 2005.
0:50 | 10/01/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for What are ‘stand your ground’ laws?
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:50","description":"Laws referred to as \"stand your ground\" and the \"Castle Doctrine\" have been passed in more than 22 states since 2005.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"65981155","title":"What are ‘stand your ground’ laws?","url":"/US/video/stand-ground-laws-65981155"}