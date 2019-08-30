Transcript for State of emergency issued in Florida for all 67 counties

Good morning. As you know we have a state of emergency issued in Florida for all 67. I counties. The precise path of the storm this is still somewhat uncertain and and that's the reason for oral 67. But the intensity of the storm. I think there's a pretty high degree of certainty that this is going to be a major hurricane at category four potentially even category four plus. Yesterday. We submitted a request of the federal government for pre landfall declaration for assistance for protective measures. We anticipate getting a positive response on that that. Request has been endorsed by all the entire Florida delegation. In the US congress and we appreciate them. For their support on that. Florian is need to be prepared. You know the the bad news of the storm going slower is that back could. A potentially have some some negative impacts once it reaches landfall. But you do have time before it reaches out to prepare a few of not done so and so we urge all Floridians. I've to have seven days. Worth of food medicine and water. This is potentially a multi day event where it will turn slowly across the state. That obviously creates a whole host of issues but if you're in an area that happ has an impact from this storm you know you should assume you're gonna lose power. I if you're an in an area that flooded during hurricane Irma in your impacted by this you should assume that you're gonna see flooding again after this storm. So be prepared and be prepared for or potentially. A multi day event. Now local officials are making determinations I think today about. Evacuations weather issue evacuations in and how you're gonna do those evacuations. We are just asking Floridians please heed those directives from your local folks. Dare. Gap considering a variety of factors and obviously monitoring the storm's path. And Gaza those decisions are not made lightly but if you're in an evacuation zone and you're ordered to evacuate. Please do so put your safety first. Better to evacuate and that it not end up hitting you vented to remain in there and end up being in in jeopardy. Of loss of life. No if your in an evacuation zone know which zone your in. And know your evacuation route. Now we in terms of our highways here the Florida Department of Transportation is already cleared. The shoulders of all our major highways like I 95. And I seven. We will open no shoulders for traffic. Once an evacuation orders our handed down. As of right now. The DOT is not identified any abnormal traffic out patterns. But obviously we know that you know once counties make determinations for evacuation orders in you're gonna see people start to get on the road. Nonessential lane closures that reduce capacity throughout the state are being opened. To deal with the storm. Fuel. Is is an issue there's. Gas stations added that have run out of fuel. We in the emergency declaration wave service and truck where rates for fuel trucks so that we can increase the capacity of fuel that's being brought in. Were also going to be starting today. Implementing. Four Highway Patrol escorts for fuel trucks so we can facilitate refueling in critical parts of the state when they're some parts of the state. Where you have major lines for gas cars are lined up in makes him more difficult for the trucks to get in and and replenished. The gas supply so we think those escorts will help help with pat. We have a lot of fuel in Florida it's just we have limited capacity to bring it from the port. To the gas stations because you can only have so many trucks at one time doing that and so. Recognizing that we've worked with beam out to get out fuel from out of state. So theme and Jared have worked with Mississippi Alabama and Georgia. To waive their service and truck weights possibly can fill facilitate fuel coming in from out of state and so that is around the happening as we speak. It was in terms of these nursing homes obviously that's been an issue in the past. The agency for health care administration is making site visits or calls. To all facilities. Where the state does not have updated info about generators. As you know we now have a web site. Through the agency of health care administration reading go and each county in C. He's got the generators who does and and so we think it's statewide I'm about what a 120. That that we don't have the information for so there's going to be site Jackson can be phone calls. To make sure that they have a plan to deal with folks there that are in their care. And then once the storm passes. They'll be spot checks dine in conjunction with the department of health. To see where there may be needs outlaw after the storm and see who has lost power. The web site four. The docket generators just FL dash. Generator dot com. And so we've been putting that outs and a local folks in our county's. And the emergency offices there so that they have a sense of where they may need two to offer assistance and we encourage everyone to take a look at that. Today at my direction volunteer Florida activated the Florida disaster find. The official private fund established to assist Florida's communities as they respond to and recover during times of emergency or disaster and to donate. Please visit www. Volunteer Florida dot org or tax disaster. 220. 222. To make a ten dollar contribution and we appreciate that. The Florida fish and wildlife conservation commission is preparing officers and re sources for potential deployments in the coming days. Using a variety of specialized equipment including shallow draft bodes ATVs air boats and four wheel drive vehicles. Jared has also requested. Vehicles from the federal government better able to. Navigates some potentially flooded streets. An obviously general I for it is is sensitive to that as well I mean. You know you you're looking at potentially significant. Water of and yet throughout major portions of the state on and so we we want resource is to be able to navigate that. There have been a number of school closures Daytona state college eastern Florida state college Indian river state college Valencia college Seminole state college. University of Central Florida Florida Atlantic Florida Polytechnic. Florida international and the University of Central Florida have issued clothes closure starting today. Through Tuesday. The school districts in Martin county and volusia county. Have also announced closures for Tuesday September 3 as you know Monday is Labor Day so the schools are scheduled to be closed anyways. Art Florida department of economic opportunity is extending the deadline for local governments to submit applications. For the 85 million dollar rebuild Florida infrastructure repair program. And visit Florida has activated the Expedia visit Florida hotel accommodation web portal so that if there is evacuation orders. You can get a sense out of what would be available in terms. In terms of accommodations. We have. Close to a million gallons of water Jared as requests that I think another tuned to million for FEMA. We have almost two million meals ready for distribution. Now we have not necessarily receiver quest for that yet but we stand ready to to distribute the meals I'm when we can. And the state and then we're also working with some of the retailers like publix and Wal-Mart you know to make sure that their stocks or re so we do not want them giving the state the water. We want that water going back on the shelves because a lot of people are are preparing which is good but obviously the flip side of that is the water's going off the shelf and in in in requires restocking. In a quicker fashion. If you want up to date information on hurricane Dorian please visit Florida disaster dot org. Slash info. For local media updates and and and updates as we do you can view my Twitter account. You can also reduce the state emergency response Twitter account which is at FL SE RT. In the state is also activating a toll free hotline for Floridians to receive information and that number is 180342. 3557.

