State rep on Nashville shooting: Need 'some courage' to address gun violence

ABC News' Linsey Davis spoke with Tennessee State Rep. Bo Mitchell about the Nashville elementary school shooting where six people, including three children, were killed.

March 27, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live