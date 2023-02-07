State of the Union 'a balancing act': Author Chris Whipple on Biden's challenge

ABC News' Linsey Davis spoke with author Chris Whipple, looking ahead to the State of the Union and unpacking his new book "The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden's White House."

February 7, 2023

