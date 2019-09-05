Transcript for Stories of heroism surface during school shooting

Greg we begin with that school shooting in highland ranch Colorado one student was killed as he was tackling one of the accused gunman. This student is eighteen year old ginger 'cause Diaw and he's being called. A hero one of his best friends that joined in with him and survived so take a listen. When I saw yesterday was the absolute facts of people I got to see 22 heroes to regular high school kids to really awesome people. Jump and action without any hesitation and I was more than lucky. To join them. In doing that action. Someone entered the building with incredibly malicious intents. Using their cowardice surprise and secure weapons and they lost it completely and utterly lost to get people. Yes still a vigil was held for the victims but. Protests broke out when the vigil started to strike a political tones I wanna go to Matt got man who's on the ground with more. A Kimberly pretty study to see this hundreds of parents. Students marching out of that high school gymnasium you know we went to one of those vigils lastly it was so peaceful he saw people and racing. Children crying and it was a very unified feeling but. Vigil at the high school gym not far from here in the highlands ranch. High school very different tenor. Basically was organized by gun control. Advocates and one of the speakers was a democratic. Presidential hopeful Michael Bennett. And storing some of the speakers addresses the students began chanting them down and began chanting. Mental health they were apparently protesting the political as station of their great that you want to hear about them control some of them said they wanted to hear about. These students saved the lives of other students those heroes like Kendrick case DO the eighteen year old. Who was killed by that eighteen year old classmate at case who was the first to see him. Pull a gun. The first two Russian of course first apparently in a classroom to get shot so. His friends who were there who witnessed it said. He saved the lives of others and it gave. The other students in the room just enough time to tackled the shooter it take the gun away and as they were suppressing him holding that shooter down there were able to see Hedrick. Dying out front of them they try to resuscitate him. But to no avail he died shortly thereafter other students were injured in the classroom it must have been. Risk we chaotic scene and you know most of the students in that school. 18100 students kindergarten to. Twelfth grade they got out completely unscathed but spoke with 115 year old. Chris Elliott true was in lockdown was terrified he's texting his father basically. Saying. I love you just in case this might be hit by. It's it's impossible to put yourself in that situation. Unless you've actually been in just speaking about the fear that he felt something he does when it ever do again and I asked him. You know how you feel O'Neill case that we're not okay I'd not okay. I can't stop thinking about this I am emotionally scarred by what happened. And he sit what he's concerned but he's the normalization. Of these kinds of shootings but instead what happened in there. That's not normal but should not part of any child's life now it's either so police activity behind me. Authorities are still going through the building. They're finishing up the crime scene trying to assess exactly what happens a very large crime scene. They just Wear make sure they have everything. We're things we saw yesterday was the eighteen year old suspect. Devin Erickson in court that mop. Lou and fuchsia hair I'd never really looked up at the judgment nodded his understanding when she asked him questions also. His sixteen year old accomplice was there board as a female petition the court to be addressed and recognized as a male. That was granted the A still trying to assess whether to charge that sixteen year old as an adult but both of them face up to thirty counts. Including murder and right now the police investigation is focusing on many things but among them. What motivated. These two students he's seen by a large relatively well adjusted what motivated them to attack. It had at these teenagers get those handguns when Colorado it's illegal to possess a handgun rating 121. Kimberly. All right Matt thank you so much and I think you said it best addition not mean normal.

