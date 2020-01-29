Transcript for Several storms will impact Northwest with little significant weather elsewhere

Expect heavy rain in the deep south from New Orleans and to Mississippi with lighter rain farther north it will taper off as it moves along the Gulf Coast and out to sea. Looking at today's high temperatures New Orleans will hit 64 almost as good as Phoenix at 67. Memphis and Atlanta walked only managed a get to the low fifties Miami's. Miami that's the hot spot at 81 today Chicago Detroit will flirt with the freezing point only 26 Minneapolis Seattle and Portland approach 1539 in Salt Lake City.

