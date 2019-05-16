Transcript for Stormy weather likely from West Coast to Midwest

Time now for a look at your weather for this Thursday morning. Looking at the radar more showers today for most of California organ and Washington State strong storms are also possible today from the Dakotas to the Great Lakes and Chicago. In central Texas new video shows a partial dam collapse at lake Dunlap this week sending water rushing downstream where people. We're told to take emergency precautions. Looking at today's high temperature seventy the new York and Washington DC eighties from Atlanta to Denver. And mostly sixties and Southern California like this tents going up.

