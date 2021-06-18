-
Now Playing: Rita Moreno talks her legendary career and upcoming documentary
-
Now Playing: Supreme Court’s landmark rulings on Obamacare and religious liberty
-
Now Playing: Gifts for Father’s Day that are ‘Made in America’
-
Now Playing: St. Louis AR-15 couple pleads guilty to misdemeanor charges
-
Now Playing: SCOTUS’ unanimous decision on religious liberty in LGBTQ case
-
Now Playing: How to conserve energy amid extreme heat wave
-
Now Playing: Biden declares Juneteenth a federal holiday
-
Now Playing: Supreme Court upholds Obamacare
-
Now Playing: Tens of millions experience sweltering temperatures, heat wave
-
Now Playing: Highly contagious COVID-19 delta variant in 41 states
-
Now Playing: ‘It’s Not Too Late’: Megadrought hits Lake Powell
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: Obamacare upheld
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: June 17, 2021
-
Now Playing: Amazon, other retailers gear up for major sales events
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: Supreme Court upholds Affordable Care Act for 3rd time
-
Now Playing: What Supreme Court’s latest ruling means for people on Obamacare
-
Now Playing: Your Voice: Americans relying on Affordable Care Act react to Supreme Court ruling
-
Now Playing: Republicans criticize Biden for giving Putin 'pass' in high-stakes summit
-
Now Playing: Juneteenth to become 1st new federal holiday since 1983