Strengthening storm could bring 40-foot waves, damage to Hawaii

More
The forecast is showing the Pacific storm coming near the Hawaii Island chain Saturday night, and especially early Sunday.
2:04 | 02/09/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Strengthening storm could bring 40-foot waves, damage to Hawaii

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60964439,"title":"Strengthening storm could bring 40-foot waves, damage to Hawaii","duration":"2:04","description":"The forecast is showing the Pacific storm coming near the Hawaii Island chain Saturday night, and especially early Sunday.","url":"/US/video/strengthening-storm-bring-40-foot-waves-damage-hawaii-60964439","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.