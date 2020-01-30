Strong winds collapse US border wall

More
A new section of the border wall was being held up by trees after being set in concrete along the California-Mexico border.
0:17 | 01/30/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Strong winds collapse US border wall
Strong winds along the California Mexico border are being blamed for collapsing and a new section of the border wall this part of the wall is being held up by trees on the Mexico side. Border agents say the wall had only recently been set in concrete. And that's why the win was able to blow it over no one was injured.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:17","description":"A new section of the border wall was being held up by trees after being set in concrete along the California-Mexico border.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"68637040","title":"Strong winds collapse US border wall","url":"/US/video/strong-winds-collapse-us-border-wall-68637040"}