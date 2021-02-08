Transcript for Student debt holding Americans back from wealth, even high-earning millennials

They have been referred to as the Henry's high earners not rich yet and her recent study found a majority of them. Feel like they live paycheck to paycheck Alice appreciate spoke to some of them who say a six figure salary may not go as far as you think. We are typical little it yeah. I've been able to really extend those horizons and take the trips around the world I mean like I'm fearing there lucky. You're young successful and making good money some call them Henry's. Short for high earners can not reach yet they make more than a 100000 dollars in the year usually hander twenties or thirties the American dream yeah. Simpson prefecture renders shooting deaths rant and personal spending and many say that six figure salary doesn't go nearly as far as you might think. You're getting into the Mount Union College well. Call it must lead an. A recent study found 60% Demi so called Henry's feel like they're living paycheck to paycheck from the mind you for reference median household income in the US is about 70000 dollars a year. That I have seen since high school is being god is actually from my hometown of Marietta Georgia but now he works as a technology consultant in Atlanta. Making between one and 200000 dollars a year. I'm curious. Had you ever heard of the term than every before we discuss it now I had it's a position that I always wanted to be an effort not rich yet. He is. Not a part that I expect it did. Really have to lay on her bed and a big part of that delay was due to a six figure student loan debt. But there's still work to be done to get to those goals that I could builds up in my mind. What would happen at that point. In New York thirty year old turner Coles has a similar story student loan dead sometimes eats up so much of his income it feels like he's paying a second ranked it this is hell I'm feeling oh my god what is somebody who makes the poverty line. Selig according to education data dot org the average student loan debt in America is nearly 40000 dollars prima Lonnie is the founder of stash twelfth. Up financial planning firm that works exclusively with Henry's. Average Henry comes last at around 80000 in student she's accumulated additional degrees. Even in school longer and so they have greater. 34 year old Courtney Nichols doesn't have high student loan debt. But even with the 300000 dollars she and her husband make annually in Virginia they feel like you have to watch their spending. When he looked at all example bomb papers like how they got a lot of money. But in this case for instance six years ago we working with the tax bill of almost 2000 dollars is like this. Didn't hear free safety steps forward. You tell you es death that. Something else to account for sky high living cost. The median price for a home has spiked 19%. In just one year and it's particularly high in cities where many Henry's live. San Francisco Los Angeles new York and Washington DC. Some told us they want to be able to enjoy some luxuries for their hard work there's also social elements like homo culture. There's a certain degree of what's known as lifestyle treat life and want to create what I believe it or what possible. Pain and I believe that's where the pressure comes I'll. Receive all of our friends doing all these amazing beings buying homes greeting her car she and meet its financial advisors to credit card debt to back not. But you don't realize that your friends have credit card debt and so you just think well and making do it I should even do it to Lucien and done it becomes this this cycle that's buried very difficult to break. Jennifer testy always a 34 year old lawyer in blogger from Washington DC she calls herself a Henri bringing in about a 130000 dollars a year. She says she's never felt the squeeze and is looking to redefine the term. It may appear. That I support yeah. Subscribe to this Slaney. I don't you all lifestyle rightly 98. In really it is highly reopened so critical cheap now and it took two years while you can where it is eager pat. Yeah. Money only touring six. Nothing and by teens aren't we Ali thank meaning to since it. For years what are your goals you're able to be screech is able to dean. Able to take vacations and I consider capping C only twice at me those schools priority. Otherwise. I am million tax them and Alex Persian AE ABC news Atlanta and. Thanks Alex trichet for that report well as Alex mentioned student loans are financial drag for that group of millennia else. The numbers are staggering and climbing 45 million borrowers at the end of 20/20. Owed a record one point seven trillion dollars and at the end of next month. Many Americans who had their loans frozen since march of twenty to when he. Are in for a rude awakening when pandemic relief expires. Today's discuss situation Sandy Baum senior fellow at the urban institute she's done it deep dive into who owes the most. In student loans. Sandi had first want to get your reaction to Alice's peace does that square with what you found with regard to student loans. Getting higher earners pretty hard. Well the. Pressing his setback stories about so much more than student loan threat it's clear that student loans are very small east. What is going on with the people that you profiled in that story it is true that those people who tend to be people who went to graduates at professional degrees. Earning a lot of money relative they keep on ID yet goes out to people with a high student loan that it went to medical alert law school of business school. Euro likely Java accumulated. More than a 100000 dollars in student debt and if you only went into an associate degree and how about a relatively low probably less student debt. And Dolly trans yes you have more student debt. That's not really that other not struggling some people student debt are really struggling and these people don't seem to really understand what that would meet them they would live better if they had their incomes. Student debt Sharon. Is Sarah going to the numbers a little bit here because your study of fate of fed data shows that households with graduate degrees 056%. Of the outstanding education debt but according to 2019 data they also make more than twice the median income. 106000. Verses 47000. That you say that. For giving all student debt would as a result deliver a big windfall for these people who you argue can afford to pay. But is it fairly even out of your forgiving student led for others and then when they're carrying so much of the debt. Well let's say first. Have a program in the federal government where you have got a student loans you can being an income and didn't repayment plan where what you pay is a share a -- income accounted you don't make payments if you worked into minimum wage you don't make payments but the more you learn the more you say. Oh and in that program if you can't pay it off undergraduate at twenty years in graduate and I years we will give the balances. So a lot of that debt that we project we will print it is a graduate students because they can borrow a sentiment infinite amount of money and oddly named well at all so they are not excluded from net. It if Italy were to premiere of all outstanding student debt which is really not a very good public policy idea. Would you eliminate those peak all you what are we can give Dolly's of student at say 101000. Everybody. That wouldn't make a big dent in the 100000 dollars in many of those graduate students oh. Who's expected to average tax who's gonna it if those borrowers who. Are struggling to live that they're not yet rich lifestyle don't and then we now a back. That the and a 20/20 student debt topped one point seven trillion dollars a 100%. Increase. From 2010s so instead of issuing more and more debt and then maybe for giving it down the line we're tackling the cost of education itself. Why is college education so expensive in the United States. Well the real problem is that we don't have enough grant gay people from low and moderate income households. The people really struggling of people who. Whose parents don't have any money who can't help them pay to go to college and really don't have any other resources and we had more grant date but those people then they would accumulate less student debt. There would be less of a black student debt problems in very big problem and much less they quote -- oh yes I'll a couple of now a graduate students. Who are buying a lot of money graduate programs are very expensive. And some people are going to graduate programs that don't actually get them high paying jobs and to. May be they should consider not getting that and then goes programs wouldn't be able right. Absolutely and we need to work or helping people to a college crisis. And critiquing college prices down but that's not gonna stop people from buying a lot of money going get professional degrees so that they can those hundred to 300000 dollars salaries we jokes are discussed. Sandy one more question if you don't mind the freeze on loan prepayments that's expiring September 30. That means the return of interest charges and payments in pursuit of loans in. What implications. On whether he does or does not. Well there's a lot of concern about its all of a sudden everybody has to start crying Willie bureaucracy. In place to help them Deepak. It's not should they have to pay imminent have debts they've gotten a really good deal for. You know while not having to pay but there could be a real problem with trying to get everybody detail saddened. Allard in income didn't payment claims. They're not inclined to have lower earnings and they'll have to make any Seton if it came at the only people. In those who a day are the people who actually. Enough money to be able to record I would say it eagle watching it you are not been eating at based. And you're worried about being able or your payments when you're eight and again. Get into one of those insects and best thing you can do to protect you. Great advice I was we can follow other parts of the country where students didn't have to pay for college the urban institute says sandy bomb appreciate you sandy thank you. And keep happening.

