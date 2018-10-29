Transcript for Student shot dead at North Carolina high school: Officials

What what Matthews police who had control of the scene along with CM mask. Said releasing information about the passing of this unit press conference. Just about an hour ago why do we have that sound from from the press conference let's take it was. Seven officers were there were several officers immediately in the area and responded yeah. After. A short time we're able to determine that suspect who is also a high school student. Was in custody by the school resource officer. We were able to get the victim out of the school and he was transported by medic to CM CT tell us health care uptown. And now we can announce at this time unfortunately. It did succumb to that wound and he has pastime. Just heartbreaking actually hear those words and confirmation from what we were hearing rumors of behind the scenes. That the student. I had passed a wave that one eyewitness told us. He saw the student walking away from this confrontation when he was shot in the back again that's unconfirmed from police that as a student. Friend eyewitness on the scene giving us that report of how the shooting unfolded.

