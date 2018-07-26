Transcript for Student suspended for wearing border shirt gets $25K apology

A former organ high school student has won a settlement after being kicked out of class over T shirt the shirt breeze as you see there. Donald jade from border while construction company the wall just got ten feet taller. A series suit is Portland area school district claiming his free speech was violated. So that receive 25000 dollars and an apology and a bad pay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.