Student suspended for wearing border shirt gets $25K apology

The Oregon student settled his lawsuit with his former high school and will receive a handwritten letter of apology from the principal.
0:23 | 07/26/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Student suspended for wearing border shirt gets $25K apology
A former organ high school student has won a settlement after being kicked out of class over T shirt the shirt breeze as you see there. Donald jade from border while construction company the wall just got ten feet taller. A series suit is Portland area school district claiming his free speech was violated. So that receive 25000 dollars and an apology and a bad pay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

