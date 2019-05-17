Transcript for Student turned away from graduation due to decorated cap

Well not only was she not allowed to walk she wasn't even allowed inside state farm stadium which got cat administrators telling her. Either she take that often put a blank went on. Or turn around. So instead Clarissa once stood outside her family right by her side as her classmates arrived holding up her native flags and a cap that started at all I didn't have a sense of little hope that they would change their mind. And let me a lot with my class a tough moment for dad Brian to watch. The tears in her eyes noise she is like they said no I'd stay perfect immediately. Yes it's time to fight now. She and her dad spent more than a week threading every single bead on to the edge of her capped by hands. Every idea you expect most things that we do it's it's nice to celebrate. Tired children when he accomplished things and that's what this is it's not just because she met him. We decorate her cap and gown that's not what it was about it's about celebrating life. Inside hundreds of her classmates did the one thing she couldn't but her certainly not alone in questioning the district's policy after weeks of fighting BAC LU got involved setting dissect unified schools a four page letter citing Arizona's religious freedom laws and saying keep water from blocking would be unlawful. If someone tells unknown. They should be able they should fight for what's right so even though she's not gonna walk across a stage. She's gonna take what she's learned over the last four years insisting already doing something really great wit and now the district did respond to the ACLU's letter saying they disagree and they called the policy. A reasonable restrictions they also said they would allow want to Wear a part of her Cappy meaningful eagle feather either at her hair wore on her clothes. Underneath her camp. In Glendale tonight Nicole dubbed as ABC fifteen Arizona.

