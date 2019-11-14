Transcript for 2 students killed in California school shooting: Officials

We'll open our fire our police people out. Sheriff's deputies rushed to Saugus high school reporting to an all too familiar call we drag our friends and we just ran gunfire disrupting the early morning hours at a high school in Santa Clarita just north of Los Angeles. I first heard shots then nice hurt people star running it. Benevolence and exit we turn off lights and locked doors and semi office weighted. Scared students sent content text no parent ever wants to get. Like this one saying everyone is seen as a shooter on campus. I don't know what's going on but I love you and dad so much. Authorities clearing the building students walking out single file to safety and worry parents waiting to hear if their kids are okay stressful time. Overwhelming the sheriff's department confirming at least two people I debt five other students were injured at least Q in critical condition. The suspect among those injured suffered a self inflicted gunshot and the notice still unclear. He is identified as a sixteen year old male. Whose birthday is today. The weapon that he used was recovered at the scene. It's a 45 caliber semiautomatic. Pistol. Which had no more rounds and it. The Santa Rita community in shock were were hurt by that the great community and for some like this if it's too close to home. The sheriff's department confirming that all victims were students here at Saugus high school be seeing fourteen and sixteen years old. In Santa Rita Elena Gomez ABC news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.