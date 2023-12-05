Students share how the Israel-Hamas war impacted their college experience

We spoke to 10 college students across the country to get a better sense of how the Israel-Hamas war is affecting their experience as students.

December 5, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live