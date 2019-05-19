Students surprised when commencement speaker vows to pay off all student loans

Robert F. Smith, a billionaire technology investor and philanthropist, said he will provide grants to wipe out the student loan debt for the entire graduating class at Morehouse College.
1:00 | 05/19/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Students surprised when commencement speaker vows to pay off all student loans
Linda Moore house you are surrounded by community of people. Who have gotten arrived at this sticker placed on the sacred day. Of the eight. Generations. Of my family who have been in this country. And little fueling your bus and I got to alumni over there and this is the challenge to U alumni. This is my class when he ninety. And my family is making a grant to eliminate their student loans. Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

