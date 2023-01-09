Study: Many young people struggled with substance abuse, mental health amid pandemic

A new survey from the HHS found that nearly half of young adults aged 18 to 25 experienced some form of substance abuse or mental health disorders during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

January 9, 2023

