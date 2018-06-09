Romance novel writer arrested months after she allegedly killed chef husband

Daniel Brophy, 63, was shot dead at the Oregon Culinary Institute on the morning of June 2, police said.
Romance novel writer arrested months after she allegedly killed chef husband

