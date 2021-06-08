Transcript for Sturgis Motorcycle Rally roars back despite growing COVID-19 concerns

With the start of the rally nearing bikes are starting to pour in from all over the nation. In a large gathering of people here in the small town is raising concern for the the spread of code of nineteen. That's why the city of services team without the South Dakota department of Al. Alongside monument helped and his distributing self administered cold in nineteen testing gets to the public these are just little tests that you get the take home. Instilled in the nose swab that you have results have been about fifteen minutes. This city has informed of business owners vendors and president of the availability of tests and how to obtain them like from the information center the city stresses that anyone is welcome to adapt locals and visitors alike. So if they're not feeling well if they think maybe they've been around somebody that's that code maybe it not been vaccinated. These tests are available free of charge. Hand we have a City Hall so they just need to call. The city is currently in possession of 500 tests but they say there easily able to receive more its supplies run low what it is is an antigen test kit so it's not ask for size as the lab tests. So if your positive and you have the disease. If you are negative. Don't assume you don't have the disease so pure may do one of those test kits and your negative and you still have symptoms please go to a lab and get tested if the rally has 800000. Attendees which organizers say it's entirely possible that. Doubles south Dakota's population for the week the good news is. We are prepared as far as testing is concerned as far as taking care of code case of the concern. What we need from everyone is to go get the shot to save lives. Reporting for coated territory news I'm just for the emblem.

