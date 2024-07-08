Sugar Land mayor on Tropical Storm Beryl

Joe Zimmerman, mayor of Sugar Land, Texas, discusses cleanup and rescue efforts after Beryl hit Sugar Land as a hurricane with the eye of the storm going right over the city.

July 8, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live