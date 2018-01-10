Transcript for Suicidal man rescued from top of New York City bridge

Video shows that rescue operation carried out by NYPD officers to save a man threatening to jump off the Williamsburg Bridge the man climb the bridge on the Manhattan side just after 9 AM yesterday. Officers with the emergency services unit put on harnesses and climbed up after him. Meeting the man thirty feet in the year already getting a little crazy is a hate heights surely it was there that detective Thomas along got talked to the man who was threatening to kill us. I tried to establish a rapport with them and I also mentioned that. Nothing that's going on his life would be worth him and the news he was able to kind of recognize that his and get some help he was very. Good math and took more than an hour but officers worry bliss taught that man down get him back safely on solid ground he was then taken to Bellevue for an evaluation.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.