Every Olympics now where we have a spoiler alert where does it mean don't wanna hear this but it is good news. The US women's gymnastics team just took home a gold medal without Simone vials. So US in this city lead just won the gold in the individual all around finals she beat out Brazilian Rebecca and today. Extending the US streak of winning every all around title since 2004. Candid Mon joins me live now from Tokyo with more on this. Candid this is just so awesome especially with so much focus about what happens now that Simone vials isn't competing in the all around. The US is taking home the gold instead what an amazing accomplishment for Sunni Lee hear what can you tell us about her performance and how is she in the team or react. To this. It was dynamic it was incredible. If you haven't seen it you've got to watch it I know that and the states is probably gonna hear him prime time. Data the moxie because surely lead to shined his eighteen year old from Saint Paul, Minnesota. Showing up showing out there on the gymnastics floor and that all around and you mentioned at Diane she is the best. American woman in a row to win the individual all around kind usually name's Diane hear comments first I would Mary Lou Retton in 1984 but then hear the five. Carly Patterson to Davenport Matthew we can. Who can to dominate Gabby Douglas toll twelve was the first black American woman to win the gold medal in the individual all around. At the London Olympics Simone by housing her ghost 2016 and now we got through the lead who with. Shiny how life also on her mongers community she's peppers Hmong Americans. Two I joined at the Olympic team to make the Olympic team. And then delivers Hmong American to win a gold how about that putting a spotlight on her community there in Saint Paul they have been all over social media. So excited reacting to this big when she the superstar. Now we put among community in the culture. But just overall and seniors groups are were all looking advocate that you mentioned they are with what happened at some owned by als who is. Cheerleading on her teammates here rooting for them as well inside that arena. For this to happen for Sunni Lee is just incredible by the way Diane barely she's committed to Auburn she thought it at a college. That buzz he's got some bragging rights when she gets their Tenet that's for sure. Meanwhile some on Viles has said that she's taking her future at these games one day at a time so what do we know about how she's doing and whether she'll compete again in Tokyo. Flood I mentioned she's supporting her teammates she is probably the biggest cheerleader adds we know she's the anchor for them she's a leader for them they all comment at taller team is coming in said that. Achieve their best friend as she is someone who's an inspiration to them she was on social media Simone vials saying the outpouring of this love and support I receive has made me realize. I more than my accomplishments in gymnastics which I never truly believe before. Again there have been some critics who have made some headlines. Four reacting to small vials pulling out but there have been more supporters than ever who rarely. Have. Had had a bit and have had her back. But I would say that I'm big about how they have been louder than if the critics. They have been outnumbering the critics the love and support that she's getting she's different athletes here in Tokyo she's given athletes around the world. Judiciary is end it. Canada native give it to negative news that the normally dominant US women's soccer team they. It looked like themselves so far in these games so Howard they've preparing. They now move into the knockout stage of the tournament. You know we're so used to. Our soccer team there being the dominant force it it goes right back. To what we thought would Simone as well one was yes and missteps all right what is going on we know that they are putting a lot of attention a lot of focus on their training. I don't know that he'd have anything to do with it we don't the Covert protocols have anything to be where the because there's so much on these. Police minds when it's time to compete there's so many distractions and as I've reported yes they're used to distractions but this is an Olympic effect we've never seen before. And so there's a lot of pressure on these teams and when it comes to this team sports there's a lot of training as a go into really being a cohesive group we see with the with the team USA basketball. And the trouble may have had in these Olympic Games after being a dominant forces so yes team USA it had a little bit of trouble some challenges. When it comes to these force of a typically been dominant and but. It's the Tokyo Olympics anything it should be is all week I always expect the unexpected effect. Especially with these games because of what we've seen. So that's for sure can't bone in Tokyo thank you cannon. Let's take a look at the medal count now. Team US today is holding onto that lead 38 medals overall Florentine of those medals are gold. China is in second place with 31 total medals and the Russian Olympic Committee this in third when. Winning.

