Now Playing: ABC News Update: Supreme Court rules Arizona laws don’t violate Voting Rights Act

Now Playing: Attorneys: Trump Organization CFO Weisselberg expected to plead not guilty

Now Playing: Pelosi taps Rep. Liz Cheney for select committee

Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Trump Organization CFO surrenders to authorities

Now Playing: Supreme Court upholds Arizona voting restrictions

Now Playing: What the Trump Organization indictments mean for former President Trump

Now Playing: Trump Organization indicted

Now Playing: New York City faces scrutiny over election miscount

Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, June 30, 2021

Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: June 30, 2021

Now Playing: Trump Organization, CFO expected to be charged

Now Playing: The Breakdown: Bill Cosby released from prison after conviction vacated

Now Playing: Speaker Pelosi signals she could name Republican to Jan. 6 select committee

Now Playing: Trump visits Texas to discuss the border

Now Playing: The logistics of leaving Afghanistan

Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, June 29, 2021

Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: June 29, 2021