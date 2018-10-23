Former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor announces dementia diagnosis

O'Connor retired from the Supreme Court in 2006 to take care of her husband, John, who also suffered from Alzheimer's.
Transcript for Former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor announces dementia diagnosis
Breaking news Sandra Day O'Connor the first woman on the Supreme Court revealed she has dementia. Good afternoon I'm David Navarro I'm surely now look at O'Connor says she is withdrawing from public life following a diagnosis of dementia most likely alzheimer's disease the retired Supreme Court justice said in a public letter she's no longer able to participate in public life. As a condition has her graphs O'Connor was appointed by the court. By president Ronald Reagan in 1981 and was the first woman to serve on the Supreme Court she is 88 years olds.

{"id":58692425,"title":"Former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor announces dementia diagnosis","duration":"0:31","description":"O'Connor retired from the Supreme Court in 2006 to take care of her husband, John, who also suffered from Alzheimer's.","url":"/US/video/supreme-court-justice-sandra-day-oconnor-announces-dementia-58692425","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
