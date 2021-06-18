Supreme Court’s landmark rulings on Obamacare and religious liberty

More
ABC News’ Devin Dwyer and ABC News contributor Kate Shaw discuss the implications of the SCOTUS rulings on Obamacare and religious liberty in a key LGBTQ case.
7:16 | 06/18/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Supreme Court’s landmark rulings on Obamacare and religious liberty

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"7:16","description":"ABC News’ Devin Dwyer and ABC News contributor Kate Shaw discuss the implications of the SCOTUS rulings on Obamacare and religious liberty in a key LGBTQ case.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78349075","title":"Supreme Court’s landmark rulings on Obamacare and religious liberty","url":"/US/video/supreme-courts-landmark-rulings-obamacare-religious-liberty-78349075"}