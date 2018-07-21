Survivor of duck boat accident recalls captain saying they didn't need life vests

Tia Coleman recounts the captain showing the family where the life vests were on the boat, but then followed it up by saying they wouldn't need them.
0:42 | 07/21/18

Look at these guys up about liked him. He's dead above you are you liked it. There is. During five. He's been on the show you where the where they are but you. Thought I'd be aware. That we Ingraham. I really don't know. I'm Connie in and out there remembering. Might in fact. It was they that we. Days they are like Jackie. Don't worry you will not be here and we were never told after that program.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

