Transcript for Suspect allegedly murders best friend for $9 million dollars in response to 'catfish'

Five young people in Alaska tonight facing charges of murder in a scheme that sounds like got twisted horror movie plot. Please eighteen year old Denali Bremer and the group killed Bremer is best friend and recorded it. They're going to sell the proof to a stranger whom Bremer met on line that stranger offered at least nine million dollars a carry out the crime but. That's strangers or not to be a fraud and I can't Fisher. The victim's father says his daughter had a learning disability that could have made her boulder. And my daughter didn't deserve all of us. Appreciate it had been through this you want. Yeah. Gruber tears including two juveniles in addition to the Kat Fischer have been charged with first degree murder.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.