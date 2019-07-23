Transcript for Suspect arrested after man is shot in the head trying to break up road rage fight

When I felt scared to want to bend re told me she was stunned to hear of a bystander shooting a few blocks from her home. And then a swat teams searching her neighborhood for the suspected gunman. The a police officer told us this. In the middle of the driveway me in my crystal ash. And he was tap into the modern Batman he said don't go down. Police say they got a tip this Honda oak court was involved in the rush hour road rage showdown drivers and passengers in two course boiling over. A guy walked over and tried to break things instead he became the target. The car that and came back around a pastor exit vehicle and fired several shots at the victim striking him once and he was trying to have bid good samaritan. Is trying to break this Friday my. They got shot right as awful. Hours after the shooting a swat team arrived in the neighborhood a couple of miles from the intersection. They arrested 23 year old adult bull at his home. This time they're not sure he was the driver for the passenger who opened fire on the bystander he took him into custody without any incident on weapon. That I don't know the some neighbors told me the midday visit by the swat team wasn't what they expect. I gave him the doesn't I was still nice neighbor who by just debut was don't want known here in right now.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.