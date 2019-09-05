Transcript for Suspect in grisly murder confesses to 6 more

A Florida murder suspect caught New York sitting may be a serial killer Nicholas Gibson was captured Sunday in connection with the murder in Miami. New York city police say Gibson then claimed involvement in six other killings in Florida Georgia and California. Detectives are trying to determine if the claims are true. Gibson is also a convicted sex offender president trump is predicting that a string of investigations conducted by Democrats is going to backfire politically and driving to a victory 20/20. The president invoked executive privilege for the first time claiming the right to block lawmakers from access to the formal report. Hours later the House Judiciary Committee voted to hold attorney general William Barr in contempt of congress. For defying a subpoena to provide them with an hundred docket version of Robert Muller's findings in the Russian investigation. A committee chairman Jerry Nadler it's sad that we're now in a constitutional. Crisis. The president who has vowed to fight all subpoenas. Ripped into the presidential candidates at a Florida rally last night any singled out congressional Democrats for continuing their probes. Now the Democrats as bar. I was gonna realize we want to moderate what it is a disgrace we got to focus on infrastructure. We have to focus on lowering. Medical crisis. The president also announced 440 million dollars in disaster relief funding to help the Florida Panhandle were cover. From hurricane Michael a category five storm that ravaged the area. And he slammed Puerto Rico officials claiming they received more disaster aid than anyone else but treated. Can unfairly. The US is imposing new sanctions on Iran amid rising tensions president front signed an executive order targeting tea bronze medals industry. Are wrong warned that it would stop implementing parts of the nuclear deal that the US withdrew from last year. A Ronnie and officials are threatening to enrich their uranium stockpile close to weapons grade levels of world powers fell to negotiate new terms of the agreement. A silberner left on overnight may have led to New York city's deadliest fire in eighteen months mother her step brother and four children died in her Harlem apartment. Investigators think the mom fell asleep while cloaking. They're also looking at whether the apartments smoke and CO detectors were wrapped in towels. To keep them from going off.

