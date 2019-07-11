Transcript for Suspect in murder of New Hampshire couple captured

As you well know mr. Williams is now on our Cassidy. That is largely in part due to the media and your guys help so we want to thank you for that. The special thanks to the Mexican authorities. The US marshal's Gulf Coast. Violent offender fugitive task force as they were very instrumental. In helping us. This morning as well as department homeland security and other other folks. As to the female him in a note where she also is in custody currently awaiting. Deportation to you to Houston. Again the criminal investigation will continue as this case develops. And and we we intend on keeping yes for business progresses.

