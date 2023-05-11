Suspect in Natalee Holloway disappearance to be extradited to US

Peruvian authorities have agreed to a temporary extradition of Joran van der Sloot for alleged extortion and fraud stemming from Holloway’s disappearance.

May 11, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live