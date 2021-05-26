Transcript for Suspect in San Jose shooting identified as transportation authority employee

I want to bring in our senior investigative reporter Aaron kept her ski for more guess Aaron that we've heard more about the shooter. Little bit his name is Samuel capacity Terry. And he is associated wins. The transit authority there in in San Jose's Steve shot up a union meeting that was ongoing we believe he had multiple weapons. And this all suggests a picture that we're developing now seems to suggest that there was a degree of of planning or intention. There was a fire at his residence that that appears to have been intentionally set the bomb squad may have gotten a hit. On a vehicle that belongs to to the suspect this annual capacity. So right now investigators are no doubt going through his background to see what they can learn about him about his association with the transit authority. And whether any of the the victims the eight dead that will call reported. Were in fact known to him more whether this was just a meeting that was shot up at random. All right Aaron contreras Keith on this story force thanks very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.