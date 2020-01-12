Transcript for Suspect in string of unprovoked attacks enjoys 'thrill of the assault': Police

Since November 10 of this year the city Waltham as experience. Several random violent assaults. In various areas of the city. The initial assaults occurred in the garden press clog an apartment complex. But the more recent attacks have been in the downtown area. In the areas of chestnut street and Charles street. The person or persons responsible for these crimes appears to be lying in wait for the victims. I'm potentially selecting victims who were distracted or otherwise unaware of the attackers presence. The assaults of all occurred without warning with the assailant typically approaching the victim from behind. Due to the nature these assaults the description of the suspect has been very limited. The general description provided by multiple victims as Venice falls. Black male between 55 and six feet tall. Would either wearing a mask the with a -- foot pole tightly around his space. All the incidents thus far occurred after dark with the earliest incident occurring at 530. In the latest incident at 11:30 PM. We are once again urging residents to be aware this surroundings particularly when there were out after dark. Anyone that observing suspicious activity. Or with information regarding these assaults are urged to call a Waltham police department without delay. The Waltham police department is deployed all available resources to locate the suspect and prevent further acts of violence. Utilizing state local assets we've dramatically increase our downtown. Patrol presence both in uniform. And in plain clothes in vehicles in on foot. In addition we've deployed several drone units to provide enhanced coverage. Throughout the impacted areas. We are once again acted asking for the public's help. In identifying the person or persons responsible. For these violent and cowardly acts. Today we are announcing that the city a Waltham is offering a 5000 dollar reward. For information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for these crimes.

