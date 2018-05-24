Now Playing: Rape reported at MIT fraternity party: University police

Now Playing: Remains found in park is missing teen girl, police say

Now Playing: Suspect in woman's disappearance is a missing person

Now Playing: Rape survivor wins $1B verdict against security guard's employer

Now Playing: Mysterious booms in the night worry residents

Now Playing: Abduction at Walmart was a planned hoax, police say

Now Playing: Lava spews from Hawaii volcano

Now Playing: McCain says in biopic: 'I'm a human being and I'm not a maverick'

Now Playing: Tropical system takes aim at Southeast

Now Playing: Body cam video released in tasing of Bucks player

Now Playing: Eagle attacks fox that attacked rabbit

Now Playing: California officials prepare for wildfire season

Now Playing: It's 'Stormy Daniels Day' in West Hollywood!

Now Playing: Milwaukee mayor condemns police treatment of Sterling Brown

Now Playing: Sinkholes spread through Florida retirement community

Now Playing: African-American activists address Sterling Brown incident

Now Playing: Researchers use drones to study lava in Hawaii

Now Playing: Volunteers drive lost dog thousands of miles to return to owner

Now Playing: Family to sue LA County, sheriff over misrouted 911 calls that resulted in death