Suspect in woman's disappearance is a missing person

More
Florida authorities identified Jennifer Sybert, an alias, as a suspect in the disappearance of co-worker Joleen Cummings, who went missing over Mother's Day weekend.
1:32 | 05/24/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Suspect in woman's disappearance is a missing person

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55409733,"title":"Suspect in woman's disappearance is a missing person","duration":"1:32","description":"Florida authorities identified Jennifer Sybert, an alias, as a suspect in the disappearance of co-worker Joleen Cummings, who went missing over Mother's Day weekend.","url":"/US/video/suspect-womans-disappearance-missing-person-55409733","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.