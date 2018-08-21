Transcript for Suspected 'Golden State Killer,' accused of murders across California, to face trial

This human predator. D'Angelo. Took a pass through all of these counties. In our state. And wherever he went below the wake of terror and in in his path. He committed vicious violent crimes and throughout all of these jurisdictions school. We've been meeting and working together to cork on the management of this case. To determine of the best place to conducted the case and how and how best to handle it. We've been. As this you know our team of course has been working for decades to attract two. Cactus person and and you know this individual whose Chris such terror throughout the state. And even to the point of making opening a window or walking a dog in your neighborhood. Terrorizing experience. He cities DA have taken into account when we're working together as a group. Taken various things into account. To determine how and where to. Handle this trial. The location to location and complexity. The likelihood of evidence associated with the charges. Where the offenses occurred. The rights of the defendant and the people the convenience are the hardship to the various victims and witnesses those people who are likely to appear on the case. All of these things have factor down. So as a group. We've determined that the tries to take place in Sacramento. There's a complaint filed this morning in Sacramento. And it alleges. The combination of the cases Maltese from all of our jurisdictions. That are going to be filed in prosecuted. And it's thirteen counts of murder with special circumstances. Murder during the course of burglary murder during the course of rate multiple murder. And thirteen counts. Kidnapping for robbery.

