Transcript for Suspicious packages containing explosive devices sent to multiple locations

I want to thank the people of New York City for the way they're handling the situation today I also want to thank our first responders. Commissioner the U and all the men and women the NYPD thank you for your extraordinary efforts today to ask DNY. Office of emergency management our state partners our federal partners everyone worked swiftly. To address the situation and contain it. I also want to commend everyone at CNN for the professionalism. With which they handled this very troubling incident. We at this time. Do not have other credible and specific threats against locations in New York City. I want to let all New Yorkers know. You can go about your daily routine knowing the NYPD and all these other agencies are here to protect you. It's important to note that this is ongoing investigation as we have more information we will provide. But I emphasize there is no specific threat against any other location in the city at this time. That said the NYPD and all of our partners have reinforced. Are very clear visible presence. At key media locations around New York City and other important location so you will see. A lot more police presence that should be reassuring to all New York. Finally I wanna say. This is a very painful time. In our nation. It's a time when people are feeling a lot of hatred of the air. And incidents like this exacerbate that pain and exacerbate bad here. We cannot let the acts of a very few change who we are. Really important at a moment like this to remember. Vast majority. Of Americans the vast majority of New Yorkers. Are good people trying to live in peace with the each other. There are very few people we don't know who they are today but there are few people trying to terrace park through acts of violence. It is imperative. That we ensure they fail. It is imperative. That we act as the good and decent people that we are. This is a moment in history as painful but it will pass this too shall pass. But today the important point is. Everyone can rest assured. NYPD and all other agencies are out in force to protect the people of this city. To make sure that they go about their lives safe. Thank you governor. Thank you. There you mayor thank you commissioner. First. Let's remember that we have the best. Police force and the best law enforcement agencies on the globe. We want to thank the NYPD in the state police and the FBI and the joint terrorism task force. The Secret Service. All have war world seamlessly. Together. And on the warden did it. And we should take comfort in that level. All of professionalism. That we have in this city. And in this state. As everyone is aware they've been a number of packages that have been received. Last night there was the Secret Service. Detected it package at the residence. President. Clinton and Hillary Rodham could do. They notified the state police in the NYPD. We personally checked along the president's residence and chapel balk at about 4:30 this morning. Everything was fine there. This morning obviously. We have these CNN. I gave. And I want to act goal will be professionalism. With which CNN has handled the situation. And the cooperation. That they've brought this situation so I would like to thank them for that. This is. The world we live in. Terrorism. The just bred here is the world that we live in. It is heightened. Labeling the mayor's exactly right. There are more are tensions than usual. But this is the world we live in. Also a little perspective. The first terrorist attack. In New York City it was in 199325. Years ago. Was the bombing of the World Trade Center. So in some ways this is nothing new we have lived with this prolonged time. Actually my father was governor at that time this is being. A circumstance. Of being warm we are and where we yard we are new York and we are an international. Icahn it was somewhere in international told the terrorism. Only works if you let it worked. What they are trying to do. Is scare us and destabilize. Us. And we will not allow that to happen we are New Yorkers. We are Smart. We are tough we are resilient. And we will not allow these. Terrorists. Involved. To change the way we live our lives. Today bail. Unless we allowed them to win. And we will not allow them to win. Now as the commissioner said. You'll see increased police presence. From the NYPD in the state police from the MTA police from the Port Authority police. You shouldn't be alarmed a few more police on subways more police on the streets. More very happen. Governor in New York Andrew Cuomo along with the mayor of New York senior police commissioner New York she reporting and a series of explosive devices sent. To multiple locations across the country including the CNN headquarters. In New York punish. Showing a picture of the bomb that was sent to CNN the explosive device that was sent to CNN. This we see it right there addressed to John Brennan. Present Obama's former director. Of intelligence in the White House. Similar devices that appears percent of the homes President Clinton in Chappaqua New York address to Hillary Rodham Clinton sent to President Obama and washing DC interceptor before. It got to the home. These follow an explosive device that was sent to the home of billionaire philanthropist George Soros and could tone or New York. On Monday we now have reports as well the suspicious packages were sent to former attorney general Eric Holder he was president Obama's attorney general and the former chair. The Democratic National Committee Debbie Wasserman Schultz interestingly. The return address on some of the packages was Debbie Wasserman Schultz at the rates of course believe that she did not send those taxes want to bring in our Chief Justice correspondent Pierre Thomas for more. On all this all hands on deck right now us Secret Service. ATF Justice Department all investigating. The FBI everyone is involved Jorge and even though we don't. Yet no. How destructive these devices potentially were I can tell you this is being treated with the extreme urgency. A law enforcement officials comparing these devices so far they have. Photographs obviously as you can see they also because they were not detonated initially they can look at what kind of detonator was potentially. Involved so there's a lot of work being done right now but it's very unusual. The sources tell me. That these. Petition devices were sent to multiple locations as you sent the former secretary of state former president of the United States. Billionaire and now but seriously CNN was well George. Happier president former presidents and four presidents get threats every single day but to have. Bombs sent to two former presidents within 24 hours I've never heard of that before. Exactly and that's why law enforcement officials are operating in an extremely high temple. Again FBI Secret Service US Postal Service all involved trying to figure out who sent these devices. And do it quickly to. How can one bring Ngo beneath his at the Time Warner Center in New York jail we saw that bomb that was sent to CNN alerts went out. To all their employees immediately. Yeah that's right George that's device was actually sent to the mail room it went to the mail room. That's where it was applauded and then they ended up going ahead and evacuated the floor right above the mail room and under the mail room and so. It also than CNN newsroom. Was also evacuated at that time and to when we got here we saw that there was a containment truck already in place here with the NYPD bomb squad. And did you know what we have to go ahead and it. And a member of a good thank you genuinely continue to press comes right there in New York meantime Cecilia Vega. At the White House the president has been briefed. He has Georgia in fact the White House says that he's taking the situation very seriously he's been briefed on this. Suspicious package situation let me say this tree right there this is what we for directly from the president himself. I agree wholeheartedly he's there repeating our he's re tweeting the vice president's treat. Vice president says these cowardly actions are despicable and have no place in this country. This is the a sentiment that we've heard echoed throughout the administration the Press Secretary. Also treated something similar saying our condemnation of these despicable acts could certainly includes threats made to CNN she also goes on to mention. President Obama lab ramp President Clinton and Secretary Clinton in the other public figures. But button frankly George we are still waiting to hear more from the president himself he doesn't have. Any public events until later this afternoon so we stand by and just wait to hear what he's got to say. We will stand by auctioning Cecilia Vega thanks very much recovers gonna continue on line out abcnews.com. Again a series of explosive device is sent to. Prominent public figures across the country including two former president's global full report tonight on world news and I would David Muir have a good afternoon. This has been a special.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.