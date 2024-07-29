SWAT team details what happened the day Trump was shot: Exclusive

ABC News' Aaron Katersky speaks exclusively with members of the Beaver County, Pennsylvania, SWAT team regarding who saw the shooter beforehand and possible reasons why the shooting was not prevented.

July 29, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live