Transcript for Taco Bell's pop-up hotel in Palm Springs

I'm an event in Palm Springs at Taco Bell pop up hotel called the ballots only here for the weekend people are about to show up. But there's two very important people here I think Allen tanner who got married at the talk about cantina in Vegas a couple of weeks ago and are spending there and hearing now guys. Tell me not your wedding how did that happen. We have just always loved talk about only one and something fun we wanted to mean casual look and it did you wind up being as catalog because it was such an experience but we decided talk about Canty and baseless for us. We liked my neighbor let's spend fountain had a class. What was sacked. We have blustery this aspect in tacos we had a settlement awaits Kate which is pretty cool about to cut out of the cantina and everybody just. At a plastic an eating. When we start going out she didn't eat there as much play I think. He around me she obviously start on their little mark. And here it goes and then I realized we this list is pretty good settling out anyway there. All the we also like to go to Vegas line and when they opened up cantina weird you can get married there so we does count funny at first but then once Michigan gave the fans are talking about it. The scenery and a. Tickets to this hotel sold out in two minutes that you that is. Got a special and I pray so we heard contact and right after our wedding from the PR department they wanted to treat as a hunting and that we got. Extremely lucky to be invited here have have a co worker back at work there when its letter sent to. At every element so we were. Very thankful to be united here we cannot wait that we can hear this last. Lady I seen so far they give us the goods who are we check up as a lineman. Bar them fired first not. I gift shops awesome we can't accident shopping you got them flip flops did you get us here so yes so I am got lucky my scandals broke this morning and I would street in this news right here to talk about themes so. Not gonna complain about. A band last question favorite man you liked him. We. Know. It's indecent but you. He's still campaigning for the chocolate. One day about what we're going. So do you really love my home last he's the they just knew that we want. This event and I'm running it through that in Palm Springs and you're watching ABC news live.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.