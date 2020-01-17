K-9 takes a water break

More
K-9 ‘Arko’ displayed the importance of staying hydrated before a busy shift, helping himself to some water before heading out on the job.
0:54 | 01/17/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for K-9 takes a water break
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:54","description":"K-9 ‘Arko’ displayed the importance of staying hydrated before a busy shift, helping himself to some water before heading out on the job.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"68356251","title":"K-9 takes a water break","url":"/US/video/takes-water-break-68356251"}