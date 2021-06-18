Tarana Burke on surviving sexual assault: Prioritize your healing first

ABC News&rsquo; Linsey Davis speaks with Me Too movement founder Tarana Burke on her new book, &ldquo;Unbound: My Story of Liberation and the Birth of the Me Too Movement.&rdquo;

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live